Missouri Leaders Join Nationwide Fight to Protect Rural Communities

With nearly a third of Missourians living in rural areas, state leaders are speaking out against federal proposals they said threaten rural communities.

People from more than 50 organizations around the country recently gathered at the Rural Policy Action Summit in Iowa. The event was hosted by the Rural Democracy Initiative and its partners, including the American Federation of Teachers and Native Organizers Alliance.

Groups at the summit argued federal policies favor the wealthy and cut vital programs in rural areas, such as health care and farm support.

Caitlyn Adams, executive director of Missouri Jobs for Justice, shared some of the specific challenges she sees in rural communities.

"Shutting down rural hospitals, attacks on Medicaid and Social Security, messing with government funding programs and loans, particularly the family farmers who really rely and count on that," Adams outlined.

This year's summit highlighted grassroots wins like blocking utility rate hikes in vulnerable communities. Supporters of recent federal policies said tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations will spur economic growth, create jobs, and benefit all Americans, including those in rural areas.

The summit also spotlighted the effects of immigration and the challenges facing small businesses in rural America. It also featured discussions on education and disaster aid.

Michael Chameides, policy director for the Rural Democracy Initiative, highlighted additional efforts communities are undertaking to create change.

"We're also seeing stuff like establishing paid family leave in Missouri. Workers need things like a fair minimum wage and paid family leave," Chameides contended. "Those are overwhelmingly popular, and we can address some of those on a state-by-state basis, but we can do more across the country around those things."

More than 78% of Health Professional Shortage Areas in Missouri are located in rural regions. In education, the state spends less than $6,000 per rural pupil, which is only 81% of the national average.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.