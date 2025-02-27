Dexter Animal Shelter Receives $25,000 Donation From Purina, With Hopes of Improving Facilities

The Dexter Animal Shelter recently received a $25,000 donation from Purina-Bloomfield, with hopes of expanding and enhancing the shelter’s facilities.

The donation, presented by Purina team members in Bloomfield, is expected to fund the construction of a new showroom to help increase pet adoptions. Other improvements may include additional storage, a more functional laundry space, and the separation of bathroom and office areas to create a more sanitary environment. Additionally, the shelter will begin work on expanding outdoor kennel spaces, providing dogs with more room to play and exercise.

“We would not be able to make any of these changes or additions without this generous donation from Purina,” said Ashton Granger, Animal Control Officer for Dexter. “We’re so glad that they are a valued partner and contributor to our shelter and to Dexter’s community of animal lovers.”

Granger highlighted that the showroom will make the adoption process more efficient by offering a dedicated indoor space for potential adopters to interact with animals, eliminating the need for weather-dependent outdoor meetings.

"Right now if we have to reschedule on people because it's raining, most likely they don’t reschedule with us," she said.

Another key improvement will be the expansion of outdoor fencing to allow more dogs to play and exercise, which is crucial for their mental and physical well-being. “We’ve started a program where compatible dogs have play buddies, so having more available space to let a few out together at a time will be beneficial,” Granger said.

Purina’s partnership with the Dexter Animal Shelter is not new. In the past, the company has donated food and other supplies, and a previous grant helped replace old chain-link fencing with more durable, modern panels to ensure the safety of the animals.

“At Purina, we strive to support critical programs and partners in the communities we call home,” said Jeff Goodmanson, Purina Factory Manager in Bloomfield. “Dexter Animal Shelter is a vital organization in this area, and it’s an honor to support their work.”

Looking ahead, Granger hopes for even more expansion, including the addition of a facility to house cats, addressing the growing stray cat population in the community. The shelter also continues to prioritize spaying and neutering all adopted pets to help control the pet population.

The Dexter Animal Shelter remains committed to providing a safe environment for abandoned and neglected animals. With Purina’s continued support, the shelter is poised to enhance its ability to care for and find homes for more pets in need.