Dr. Frank Nickell, Regional Historian and Host of Award-Winning 'Almost Yesterday' Passes Away

We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frank’s passion for history and storytelling is well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth, and his friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places, and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

You can find tributes and share your stories on KRCU Public Radio's Facebook page.