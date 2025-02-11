© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Dr. Frank Nickell, Regional Historian and Host of Award-Winning 'Almost Yesterday' Passes Away

KRCU Public Radio
Published February 11, 2025 at 11:08 AM CST
Dr. Frank Nickell, long-time regional historian, and host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday” passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
KRCU Public Radio
We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU’s award-winning “Almost Yesterday.” Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.

Frank’s passion for history and storytelling is well-known by KRCU listeners. They’ve listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth, and his friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places, and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Tags
News KRCU PUBLIC RADIOSoutheast Missouri State Universityhistory