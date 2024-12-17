Mercy Southeast and Southeast Missouri State Extend Partnership to 2029

Mercy Southeast and Southeast Missouri State University have announced the continuation of their partnership, extending orthopedic and sports medicine services for the university's student-athletes through 2029.

The partnership began in 2019 and was significant because, for the first time, the university contracted with an outside group for comprehensive medical services for performers and student-athletes. Mercy Southeast has been integral to supporting the NCAA Division I athletics program at the university, as well as intramural sports, club activities, and performing arts students.

The extension will allow Mercy Southeast to continue offering a variety of services, including primary orthopedic care, physical therapy, and athletic training. Mercy Southeast's physicians, led by Dr. Andrew Lawrence, Dr. Brian Sutterer, and Dr. Michelle Tedrowe, will remain the official team doctors for SEMO's athletic programs.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Southeast Missouri State University," said Jason Emmenderfer, Executive Director for Specialty Services at Mercy Southeast.

In addition to the medical care, Mercy Southeast will continue to have a strong campus presence through certified athletic trainers and game-day coverage for all athletic programs. Student-athletes and performing arts students also will have on-campus clinic services through the university's athletic training facility.

The extension of the partnership through 2029 shows a long-term commitment by the healthcare provider to the university at large.