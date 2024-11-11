© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
MO Residents Believe Family-Focused Economy is Key to Well-Being

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published November 11, 2024 at 11:10 AM CST
Focus group participants in the latest "Speak Up MO" report noted the difficulty of balancing family needs with rising costs and the pressures of low-wage jobs.
Focus group participants in the latest "Speak Up MO" report noted the difficulty of balancing family needs with rising costs and the pressures of low-wage jobs.

The latest "Speak Up MO" report reveals the economic struggles facing Missourians, adding to earlier findings about community concerns and the challenge of accessing affordable health care.

Although 59% feel financially comfortable, many say they can't save. Around one in four people couldn't afford food at least once in the past year, and nearly 10% faced possible eviction.

This hardship hits people of color, those with disabilities, and households earning under $50,000 per year the hardest.

Sheldon Weisgrau, vice president of health policy and advocacy at from the Missouri Foundation of Health, highlighted the report's overall message.

"What's really interesting, especially in the wake of the election we just had, in that folks are satisfied with where they are," said Weisgrau, "but have a feeling that things are heading in the wrong direction and that their neighbors are not doing so well."

Although the report identified the cost of living as the state's biggest challenge, it found Missourians remain moderately optimistic about their local economy.

Another key part of the report asked people whether the problem was having enough jobs overall, or having enough well-paying jobs.

Weisgrau noted most respondents pointed to the lack of well-paying jobs as the bigger problem.

"We saw that reflected in Missouri in the vote on Proposition A," said Weisgrau, "which voted to raise the minimum wage and mandate some paid sick leave for workers."

The report also highlights how financial insecurity seriously impacts the mental and physical well-being of Missourians, with one participant mentioning financial security reduces stress and frustration.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
