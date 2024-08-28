Dr. Carlos Vargas Announces Final Year as SEMO President

In a message to the Southeast Missouri State University community on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Board of Governors President Tina Klocke stated that President Vargas has been a tireless advocate for the University, its students, the Cape Girardeau and Jackson communities, and all of southeast Missouri. Under President Vargas, SEMO has achieved many successes.

The announcement included a few of those successes during Vargas' tenure:

10-year reaffirmation of institutional accreditation, with no findings or required follow-up, from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)



The development of innovative academic programs such as unmanned aircraft systems, industrial and systems engineering, GIS, professional pilot, and many others

The creation of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development to strengthen partnerships, increase community engagement, and expand workforce education and training opportunities

The passage of House Bill 297, designating SEMO as an institution of higher education with a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science, and cybersecurity

The development of a Strategic Action Plan and implementation of several strategic enrollment management initiatives such as the Transfer Mentor Program, the Transfer Center, dozens of articulation agreements, streamlined admissions practices, and new scholarship programs

The commencement of the Modern Campus Transformational Project, whose initial phases focus on Houck Stadium and a new Health Sciences Building, which when complete, the Modern Campus Transformational Project will be the largest and most significant infrastructure investment project in the University’s history

The University's NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic programs achieved much success inside and outside of the classroom, earning record-high GPAs, winning the University’s first OVC Commissioner’s Cup, securing conference and tournament championships, and making multiple appearances in national tournaments and playoffs

The launch of the “Transforming Lives” comprehensive campaign, which to date has raised more than $45 million towards its $60 million goal; and

The coordination of advocacy efforts has secured more than $100 million in state, federal, and local funding to support academic program development, equipment acquisition, community services, and capital improvement projects.

“During his time at Southeast, Vargas cemented himself as a champion of students and a strong partner for business, industry, and other causes in the community,” said Klocke, a 1982 SEMO Aluma.

She continued to express her appreciation for his service.

“All the while, First Lady Pam Vargas has been by his side and is a beloved figure on campus and in the community. The two of them are loved by students, and they will be missed by the entire community, and the University could not have asked for better ambassadors over the past 10 years. On behalf of the board and the entire University community – past, present and future – I want to thank both President Vargas and Pam for their leadership, friendship, and unwavering passion for SEMO.”, said Klocke.

Klocke said the Board will conduct a national search for the University’s 19th President.

More details can be found on Southeast Missouri State University’s website, including recent announcements.