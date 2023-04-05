Bollinger Co. and Glenallen Bear Brunt of Destruction In Multi-State Storm System Which Spawned Tornadoes

This is a developing story. More details will be added throughout the day.

A strong line of severe thunderstorms which began moving through the Southeast Missouri area in the early morning hours of Wed. April 5th, spawned multiple tornadoes, and caused a path of destruction and several fatalities.

In Southeast Missouri, the National Weather Service first issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Wayne Co. just before 2 a.m., and soon the storm spawned a tornado in the Wayne Co. area. The strong and narrowly focused storm system then moved on a path from southwest to northeast into Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Perry Counties, which is where the storm caused the most damage, as it moved across the region.

At around 3:30 a.m., the National Service first issued a tornado warning for Bollinger and Wayne Counties, then Madison Counties. The tornado threat remained in effect until 4:44 a.m. for Cape Girardeau and Bollinger Counties.

A local spotter for the National Weather Service from Bollinger County law enforcement reported that multiple homes in the path of the tornado were damaged. At the time, it was unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities. Significant damage reported was about 5 miles southwest of Glenallen, according to the initial reports.

Later on Wed. afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed at least five were dead in the small community of Glenallen. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also confirmed around noon that multiple agencies were dispatched to the area to assess the damage, conduct rescue operations, and offer support for residents and local emergency and law enforcement.

Around 12:15 p.m. the office of Missouri Gov. Parson stated that a press conference would be held around 4:45 p.m. at Woodland R-IV High School after a survey of damage in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging non-residents to avoid the area to give first responders room to operate.

More severe weather is expected in the Southeast Missouri region for the rest of the afternoon on Wednesday. A tornado watch remains in effect for most of Southeast Missouri until 4 p.m.