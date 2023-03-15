SEMO Mens Basketball Falls to Texas A&M CC 75-71 in the NCAA Tournament

SEMO men's basketball season came to an end against the Texas A&M CC Islanders in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, OH on March 14. The Islanders will move on and face the #1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on March 16 in Birmingham, AL.

It was the Redhawks' first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years.

Redshirt senior guard Chris Harris ended his SEMO career with a huge game, finishing with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Sophomore guard Phillip Russell finished the game with 15 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Coach Brad Korn answered questions at a press conference after the game.

Video courtesy of SEMO Athletics website.

