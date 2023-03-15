© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
unnamed.png
Southeast Arrow | Campus News
During the academic year, Southeast Missouri State University's student-led publication, the Arrow, contributes campus news for KRCU's digital and broadcast audience.

SEMO Mens Basketball Falls to Texas A&M CC 75-71 in the NCAA Tournament

KRCU Public Radio | By Isaiah Collins,
Blake Showalter
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
NCAA Division Playoff Announcement Watch Party at the Show-Me-Center
John Moore
/
NCAA Division Playoff Announcement Watch Party at the Show-Me-Center

SEMO men's basketball season came to an end against the Texas A&M CC Islanders in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Dayton, OH on March 14. The Islanders will move on and face the #1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide on March 16 in Birmingham, AL.

It was the Redhawks' first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years.

Redshirt senior guard Chris Harris ended his SEMO career with a huge game, finishing with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Sophomore guard Phillip Russell finished the game with 15 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Coach Brad Korn answered questions at a press conference after the game.

Video courtesy of SEMO Athletics website.

