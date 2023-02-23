© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri legislature approves state worker raises of nearly 9%

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
Lawmakers walk up the steps of the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Lawmakers walk up the steps of the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Jefferson City.

The Missouri legislature passed a supplemental budget bill Wednesday that funds state worker raises.

Because no changes were made to the House version, the legislation now goes to Gov. Mike Parson, who’s expected to sign it. It passed 29-4.

Parson announced his recommendation for raises in January and gave lawmakers a March 1 deadline to pass them.

Under the legislation, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. Additionally, some people would also earn an extra $2 an hour for working late-night or overnight shifts.

Those qualified for that additional raise include certain staff members in the departments of Social Services, Corrections and Mental Health and for the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Appropriations Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, said lawmakers have listened to state departments repeatedly speak on the struggle to retain and recruit employees.

“Hopefully the communication to our state workers is that we do value the work that you're doing. We don't take you for granted," he said. "And we're trying to make steps in the right direction to get you the compensation that you need.”

The bulk of the nearly $627 million supplemental budget goes toward that pay plan, though the House did remove raises for statewide elected officials and lawmakers.

Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, voted against the bill. He said while he wanted state workers to be paid their worth, he did not approve of what he believes is the continued expansion of state government.

“Have we bloated and gone out of control and to where we have so many positions that we don't even know who's who or why we even have these positions,” Brattin said.

Included in the bill is $20 million for school safety grants, $275 million in spending authority for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and funding for other projects.

Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a first year graduate student at the University of Missouri studying public affairs reporting. She spent her undergraduate days as a radio/television major and reported for KBIA. In addition to reporting shifts, Sarah also hosted KBIA’s weekly education show Exam, was an afternoon newscaster and worked on the True/False podcast. Growing up, Sarah listened to episodes of Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! with her parents during long car rides. It’s safe to say she was destined to end up in public radio.
