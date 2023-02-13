MO Low-Income Utility Assistance Now Available Year Round

With winter still bringing occasional cold snaps, low-income Missourians who face sudden heating problems have help.

Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has recently been expanded and updated to reflect inflation's impact on increased energy costs.

The program has two components, with one providing financial assistance to help pay energy bills. There's also a crisis component for disruptions in service.

Jeriane Jaegers-Brenneke, deputy director at the Missouri Department of Social Services, said the crisis program goes beyond financial emergencies.

"There is a crisis component, and the crisis component is not only just for energy assistance," said Jaegers-Brenneke, "but it could be for repairs to furnaces, blankets, things of that nature on the crisis."

She said crisis program applications are processed within 48 hours, and in circumstances where energy disconnection creates a life-threatening situation, applications are processed within 18 hours.

For info on utility assistance, visit dss.mo.gov under services.

Energy assistance in Missouri is now available year-round, and you don't have to be threatened by disconnection to qualify. Jaegers-Brenneke said changes to the program in recent years include increased payments and expanded access.

"We doubled the amount of payment by fuel type," said Jaegers-Brenneke. "We also doubled the amount of crisis payments that are made in winter and doubled the amount that's made in summer. And we increased the income level up to the top amount."

She said some of the expansion is thanks to federal COVID dollars.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.