© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Heart Association: Two-Handed CPR Saves Lives During Cardiac Arrest

KRCU Public Radio | By Deborah Van Fleet
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST
Asian male runner recurrent heart attack while exercising, with person administering two-hand CPR.
ic36006 - stock.adobe.com
/
284658221
According to the American Heart Association, in the case of cardiac arrest, calling 911 immediately and performing chest compressions until paramedics arrive and can use a defibrillator to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm can reverse cardiac arrest if done within a few minutes.

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association encourages everyone to learn about cardiac arrest and the importance of learning hands-only CPR.

With a heart attack, people often have warning signs, but with cardiac arrest, they may not. It happens when the heart's rhythm is so severely disrupted it stops beating, and can be caused by a number of conditions.

Jennifer Jaeger, executive director of the American Heart Association of St. Louis, said cardiac arrest usually does not happen in the type of dramatic settings portrayed in the media.

"Most of the cardiac arrests that happen, happen in a home," Jaeger pointed out. "It's likely going to be someone that you love. And so you want to be able to make sure that you're in a place where you would be able to do something."

Jaeger said calling 911 is the important first step, and science shows using hand compressions without breaths is just as effective for adults. She stressed conventional mouth-to-mouth CPR is still recommended with drowning victims and small children.

About 350,000 people in the U.S. -- children and adults -- suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital each year, and less than half of them receive immediate help before emergency responders arrive.

Jaeger emphasized you do not need to be certified to save someone's life, and no one should let fear of hurting someone keep them from administering CPR.

"A few broken ribs, those things are fixable," Jaeger noted. "But the longer somebody goes without their heart pumping that blood, you're talking about permanent damage and, most likely, death."

Linda Dickson of St. Louis experienced cardiac arrest fifteen years ago when she was thirty-six years old. One nearby person immediately called 911, and two nurses who were present administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Dickson realizes how lucky she was.

"I've talked to numerous firemen that show up at an event and no CPR has been done," Dickson stated. "They just know that after that long of a time without CPR your survival chances are just awful."

Dickson added her cardiac arrest was blamed on myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart probably caused by a virus.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

News
Deborah Van Fleet
Deborah has 20 years of public radio announcing, hosting & producing in Omaha, Nebraska and has been an independent producer on the Public Radio Exchange. Deborah also taught in a variety of K-12 grades and settings in and around the Omaha area for over two decades.
See stories by Deborah Van Fleet