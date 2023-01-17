KRCU Public Radio To Carry Live Coverage of Missouri State of the State Address Wed. Jan. 18th

Governor Mike Parson delivers his 2023 State of the State Address, Wednesday, January 18 at 3 p.m.

KRCU Public Radio will carry live coverage of the Missouri State of the State address from Gov. Mike Parson, as hosted by St. Louis Public Radio's Elaine Cha, with live commentary from statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg, who will report from the House chambers until Gov. Parson's speech.

After the speech, Jason Rosenbaum will join Elaine for analysis.

Video will be streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook page and the State of Missouri Facebook page.

The special coverage will run in place of Fresh Air at 3 p.m., and KRCU Public Radio will immediately follow the Missouri SOTS broadcast with All Things Considered during the 4 p.m. hour.

For a full programming schedule, visit https://www.krcu.org/krcu-radio-schedule.