All Southeast MO State Representatives ran in unopposed campaigns, except for the 147th, which covers Cape Girardeau County. A total of 10,810 votes were tallied in the race.

John Voss, the Republican, garnered 6,971 votes for the win at 64%. Andy Leighton, the Democrat, brought in 3,390 votes at 31%. Greg Tlapek, the Libertarian collected 449 votes at 4% overall.

A complete, up-to-date list of Missouri election results can be found here.