St. Francis Healthcare System Names Justin Davison As New President and CEO

After seven months, Saint Francis Healthcare System officially has a new President and Chief Executive Officer—and the name is familiar to those in the region and healthcare system.

The announcement was made to appoint Justin Davison as the new President and Chief Executive Officer on Wed. Sept. 14th, by the organization's Board of Directors.

In a statement from SFHS, Most Rev. Edward M. Rice, Bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese commented on the new role of Davison. "In the spirit of the Franciscan Sisters who founded the hospital, he will continue to shape the vision of Saint Francis as the leading Catholic healthcare system in southeast Missouri, safeguarding the sanctity and dignity of human life" [sic], stated Bishop Rice.

As SFHS is a Catholic-operated hospital, Davison will be welcomed by the regional Diocese at the 'Mass of Installation' Oct. 5, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, MO, according to the SFHS release.

Before his new appointment as President and CEO of SFHS, Davison served as Chief Financial Officer, beginning in Nov. 2019. After the resignation of Dr. Maryann Reese as CEO in Feb. 2022, Davison transitioned into the role of Interim President and Chief Financial Officer.

Steven K. Dirnberger, Board Chair for SFHS stated that "the Board looks forward to working with Justin as our President and CEO". And that "we strongly believe he is the right person to guide and move us forward".

In his new role, Davison will oversee the strategic direction, development, and expansion of Saint Francis Healthcare System across the region.

Before arriving in the Cape Girardeau region, Davison served as VP of Finance at Mercy Health in Springfield, MO, and according to SFHS, has more than 18 years of executive leadership experience for a variety of hospitals and healthcare systems.

