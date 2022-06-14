Temperatures will remain well above normal for the next few days

When temperatures are in the 90s and heat indices are over 100, heat illness can occur.

The Centers for Disease Control advises wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing if you have to be outside.

If you can, stay in an air conditioned place as much as possible. Electric fans used in buildings without air conditioning don’t prevent heat-related illness, according to the CDC. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air conditioned place are much better options.

Try to limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Use sunscreen, avoid hot and heavy meals and drink plenty of fluids but stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks.

Monitor those who are at high risk, including infants and young children, those 65 and older, people who are overweight and those who have chronic conditions.

And remember to keep pets hydrated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to watch for signs of heat illness when temperatures soar into the upper 90s.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a high body temperature; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and loss of consciousness. If you suspect heat stroke, call 911, move the person to a cooler place. Use cool cloths or a cool bath, but don’t give the person anything to drink.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache and fainting. If you suspect heat exhaustion, move to a cool place, loosen clothing, sip water and take a cool bath. Get medical help if symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour.

