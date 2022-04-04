© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
7747905946_5707aa2cf2_k.jpg
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Career, College Readiness Program in MO Expands Statewide

KRCU Public Radio | By Lily Bohlke
Published April 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
College instructors and advisors meet female college students to
Sengchoy Int - stock.adobe.com
/
464242865
So far, the rootEd Alliance has helped roughly 2,600 Missouri students chart a path post-high school.

An increasing number of jobs across Missouri require some level of training or education beyond high school, but rural students are less likely than their urban or suburban peers to enroll in and finish college.

The rootEd Alliance wants to change it, by bringing career counselors into school districts to complement the work guidance counselors are already doing. They can focus on students' opportunities after graduation, from a work credential or bachelor's degree to the military.

Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, a rootEd partner, said it is expanding from having advisers in just eight schools to 135 across the state.

"A lot of our rural students are first-generation, so they don't have mom and/or dad who've already been through the process of college; it can seem very daunting," Higdon pointed out. "What we see is students with no plans have plans, students with plans even come up with better plans. And then, a good number also go into the military."

Higdon added college-going rates increased at every school partnering with rootEd. National college enrollment numbers were down in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, but went up by 7% at schools with a rootEd adviser.

Noa Meyer, president of the rootEd Alliance, noted the statewide expansion will serve 15,000 students or more. She explained learning what's out there, filling out financial aid forms, and identifying the right fit requires time and expertise.

"Guidance counselors are doing tremendous work, helping students on such a wide array of issues they're confronted with," Meyer asserted. "And as a result, they don't have as much time to help students with the plans that they need to develop for life after high school."

Higdon emphasized Missouri is facing real workforce shortages across industries, and argued the time is now for high school graduates to build skills to get good-paying jobs in their communities.

"The need for skilled workers, from Allied Health, to plumbing, to HVAC, to carpentry, to advanced manufacturing, it's all there," Higdon outlined. "And those students in rural areas make fantastic employees, so we've got to get them plugged into the workforce of not only Missouri, but of every state."

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Missouri News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

News
Lily Bohlke
Originally from just outside Boston, Lily Bohlke is formerly from 2020Talks, a show tracking politics and elections, that started prior to the 2020 Iowa caucuses at KHOI in Ames. She's also a past intern for the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism.
See stories by Lily Bohlke