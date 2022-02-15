Missouri House moves a bill that prevents employers from requiring vaccines

The Missouri House gave initial approval to a bill that prevents public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.

The bill provides religious and medical exemptions and it also prohibits any fine, tax, or criminal or civil penalty from being imposed on those who refuse to get vaccinated.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Representative Bill Hardwick, the law would standardize COVID-19 exemption protocols to match those of flu vaccines.

Representative Jon Patterson says the bill meets the needs of both sides of the aisle.

"It says that employers have a right to ask what they want their employees to do what they think is safe, but it also respects the rights of the employees - their religious rights and their freedoms, so I will be in support of this bill," said Patterson.

Proponents of the bill say that in workplaces such as nursing homes, where it’s hard to retain employees, the exemption would help keep key workers.

Minority Caucus Chair Ingrid Burnett opposes the bill, citing concerns that the bill would put Missouri at risk of losing federal funding tied to vaccine requirements.

"There are departments that are worried about us losing federal funding, and there is an unknown, negative fiscal impact based on federal funding. And if you're worried about nursing homes being shut down, sir, if if we don't have that federal funding, then they will be shut down," said Burnett.

The bill would require any employer who fires an employee for refusing vaccination on religious grounds to pay unemployment. The bill would also pre-empt any COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school children.

