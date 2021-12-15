UPDATE: How You Can Help Tornado Victims

Donate money to disaster relief funds

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Red Cross:

Donate online here

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)



Verified GoFundMe pages created by community members and organizations in need

His House Ministries (Mayfield, Ky)

United Way of Kentucky

Convoy of Hope

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

Shop Local Kentucky – purchase a “Kentucky Strong” T-shirt and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Mayfield-Graves County United Way

Salvation Army Disaster Relief

Love Thy Neighbor Benefit Concert- Friday, December 17, 7pm, Old Fredonia School gymnasium

Relevant Church (Mayfield, KY)

Global Giving Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance

Catalyst Church- 114 Kings Drive/Mayfield KY 42066, Contact: Melissa Bazzell/Phone: 270-978-6910

Mayfield Community Foundation has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for people to donate to. Monetary donations can also be sent to First Kentucky Bank c/o Mayfield Community Foundation, 223 S 6th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.

Mayfield High School-700 Douthitt Street/Mayfield KY/42066, Contact: Kelly Stinson/Phone: 270-705-6858

Northside Church of Christ-711 Housman Street/Mayfield KY 42066- mail checks to our local churches of Christ disaster relief at the “Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort,” P.O. Box 162, Melber, KY 42069. Please make a note on your check Kentucky Tornado Relief

Visit any CFSB bank and ask to deposit money into the “Mayfield Schools Donation Fund” ending in 2253. Or mail checks or money orders to: CFSB Bank, PO Box 467,

Benton KY 42025. Note that the donation is for Mayfield Independent Schools Student/Family Fund.

County Office Building @ 2216 Myron Cory Drive - Hickman, KY.

Cayce Baptist Church Tornado Relief Fund 41 Holly Circle, Fulton, KY 42041.

Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.

Murray Independent School District - collect items at the Murray Independent Central Office located at 208 S. 13th Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec 17 at Noon. Monetary donations are acceptable and funds will be distributed to the Family Resource/Youth Service Centers of the districts in need. Checks should be made payable to Murray FRYSC.

Calloway County Schools- donate through “Angel Fund” Online donations are accepted through Sunday, December 19.

Graves County Kentucky Emergency Operations Center- Mayfield Graves Co. Tornado Relief Fund, PO Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039- Relief funds will be managed by board members.

Donate blood

Kentucky Red Cross:Find your local blood bank here

Kentucky Blood Center:Find a drive here

The Blood Donor Center at Murray Calloway County Hospital- Call 270-762-1119 to make an appointment.

Donate supplies - You may want to call these drop off places to verify they are still able to take items, some places may have met capacity for physical items.

Western Kentucky Toy Drive All items should be new, unwrapped and in original packaging. No clothes needed at this time. Drop off at Paducah Police Department, 1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003/ Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18. Ages in need: Infant to teens. Eligible items: Toys, books, electronics and $25 VISA or MasterCard gift cards.

Mayfield/Graves County Fairgrounds -1004 KY 121/Mayfield KY 42066

Dawson Springs High School - 317 Eli St, Dawson Springs, KY 42408

The Salvation Army Kentucky/Tennessee Division

Stepstone Family and Youth Services, 78 Caky Dr, Benton, KY, 270-527-8388

First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway St, Paducah, KY, 270-442-2728

Marshall County Exceptional Center, 198 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY, 270-252-6530 open and no longer accepting clothing (8 AM – 5 PM)

Northside Baptist Church, 611 W Lockridge St, Mayfield, KY

Dry Ground Brewing Company , 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001- 3:00 - 11:00 Monday thru Thursday, 3:00 - 12:00 Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, 1:00 to 9:00 Sunday.

Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N 4th St, Paducah, KY 42001

Tap 216 - 216 N 15th St, Murray, KY,

Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 20 KY-339, Fancy Farm, KY 42039

Felix Martin Hall, 501 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Greenville, KY. 42345

Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Paducah, KY

Henderson County Schools/Henderson Police Department, 735 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY (will fill a bus to deliver to Dawson Springs, can drop off 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Redemption City Church, 104 Railroad Ave., Dawson Springs KY, 270-425-4310

Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah.

McCracken County Emergency Management office at 3700 Coleman Road, Paducah.

The Metropolis Fire Station at 213 W. 7th Street.

Heartland Church ACTS Ministry, (270) 534-1400, 4777 ALBEN BARKLEY DR, PADUCAH, KY 42001

Purpose Church in Calloway County is collecting donations at The Lot (601 S 12TH ST, Murray, KY 42071). They are asking for hygiene products, water, and tarps.

Max's 641 Towing & Service, 516 S 12th St Murray, KY 42071 (until Friday, December 17)

Toyota of Murray, 1301 S 12th St, Murray, KY 42071 (until Friday, December 17)

MSU: College of Humanities and Fine Arts - Project Save Christmas tornado relief for children. Donations are needed for babies through teens. All donated Christmas gifts must be dropped off at the Curris Center (Chestnut St in Murray) by 8:30pm,Thursday 12/16.

Maiden Alley Cinema - help us Stuff a Stocking and bring holiday cheer to the children of families affected by tornadoes. We will be taking full stockings and stocking stuffers during box office hours until 12/22. Monetary donations are also accepted, and we can buy items on your behalf. For any special drop-off arrangements during non-box office hours, please contact Executive Director Rebecca Madding (937-217-2627).

Hope Center - 1216 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066- items for pregnancy, baby, children, hygiene items.

Central Elementary School - 115 Jim Goheen Dr, Benton, KY

The Caldwell County Extension Office -1025 U. S. Hwy. 62W Princeton, KY- is currently serving as a drop-off point for basic care items and Christmas Tree project supplies for displaced Princeton and Dawson Spring families. (270) 365-2787.

McCracken County Extension Office - 2025 New Holt Road Paducah, KY 42001-9755. Phone: (270) 554-9520. Through Dec 20.

Calloway County Collective- 203 Ash Street, Murray- need gas cans, heaters, and tote bags

Kentucky Oaks Mall- non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more, to the Customer Service Desk

Volunteer

Kentucky Emergency Management

Kentucky Red Cross

Catalyst Church, 114 Kings Dr., Mayfield, KY, (270) 356-1191

Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

Mayfield City Hall, 211 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY – Volunteers needed with drills

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

God’s Pit Crew – Crisis Response Team

Team Rubicon Disaster Response

Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY, 270-821-2000

Mercy Chefs – Mayfield, KY Tornado Response (shifts available throughout the week)

operationbbqrelief.org The non-profit Operation BBQ Relief will be set up Monday to provide hot meals to anyone who needs it in Mayfield.

Support pets/stray animals in need

The Humane Society Animal Rescue & Response Team

Kentucky Humane Society

Foster a pet or donate supplies! The following shelters are in critical need due to the tornadoes:



Ceglinski Animal Clinic, 5401 Blandville Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-554-0171 (offering free housing for displaced pets)

River Retriever Kennels LLC, 5796 Old Mayfield Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-556-4433 (offering housing for displaced pets)

Marcus Rushing, 224 Hughes Rd., Wickliffe, KY, 985-605-4068 (has pasture and barn for cattle/horses, free of charge to victims of the tornadoes)

Refer community members in distress to these help lines

SAMHSA – Call or text 1-800-985-5990

FEMA - Community members impacted by recent tornado damage can call the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, at 1 (800) 621-3362 to get registered. You can also do this at disasterassistance.gov. There will also be FEMA representatives in impacted counties walking door-to-door to help get you registered.

Tornado survivors in some western Kentucky counties can now apply for federal disaster assistance - read here for the nuts and bolts of starting your application

Marcella’s Kitchen (868 Guy Mathis Drive, Benton, KY)- Marcella's Kitchen is a community kitchen that will feed the hungry of Marshall County and beyond.

Soup for the Soul- 411 Maple St. Murray, KY- a place that anyone can come to get a warm meal and fellowship. We are open Monday-Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Calvert City Memorial Park is providing free potable water. Please bring your own container. (1072 5th Ave, Calvert City, KY)

Kenlake Resort is open and accepts displaced families at no charge.

If you are in need of long-term sheltering, please call Marshall County Sheriff dispatch at (270) 527-1333.

Jarvis Vision Center in Murray- 1806 North 4th Street, Murray- Jarvis will replace contacts or glasses free of charge.270-682-9742

Walmart Benton - W 5th St- pick up case of water

Graves County Schools- Fancy Farm Elementary, Wingo Elementary, Symsonia Elementary - We are serving breakfast and lunch for ANYONE that would like a meal. If you are displaced, without power/water, headed in to volunteer, or just need to connect with others during these difficult times. We also have shower availability at the three locations.

