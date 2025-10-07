Officer, Suspect Dead After Mississippi County Standoff Linked to Oct. 6 Homicide Investigation

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night in Mississippi County, Missouri, near Bertrand.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) SWAT team was called in to help the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office locate and arrest 36-year-old Nathan Peters of Sikeston. Peters was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred earlier that day.

Missouri State Highway Patrol / Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradley R. Germann, Sergeant, Public Information Officer, Division of Drug and Crime Control Press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding the stand-off and deaths of three individuals in Mississippi County, MO, on Mon. Oct. 7, 2025.

Around 7:36 p.m., officers arrived at a home in Mississippi County and tried to contact Peters using a phone and loudspeaker. While SWAT members were positioned outside, Peters allegedly opened fire, hitting one Sikeston DPS officer. He continued shooting from inside the home.

By 8 p.m., Sikeston DPS requested backup from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C SWAT team. Negotiators worked for several hours before Troop C SWAT members entered the home around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, and found Peters dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer who was shot, 41-year-old Henry J. Franklin, of Sikeston, died from his injuries. The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is continuing to investigate his death.

Once the investigation is complete, the details will be turned over to the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Authorities say no further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story.