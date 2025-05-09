SEMO Celebrates Over 1,500 Graduates and Honors Cedric "The Entertainer" During Saturday's Ceremonies

Southeast Missouri State University is set to celebrate the higher-education academic accomplishments of over 1,500 students who will graduate during two ceremonies Sat. May 10.

In a statement, Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas commented on the importance of the last ceremony he will oversee as the over 150-year-old institution's leader.

“Commencement is a special day to celebrate our students’ many years of hard work and accomplishment with them and their families,” said SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “We are proud to see them begin the next chapter of their bright futures.”

The total number of degrees for Spring and Summer is 1,565, including 963 Undergraduate, 573 Master's, and 29 Specialists.

Those graduating with Honors include 171 Cum Laude, 129 Magna Cum Laude, 119 Summa Cum Laude, and 13 in the Jane Stephens Honors Program.

Graduating with a 4.0 Cumulative GPA includes 39 Undergraduates and 194 with a Master's and Specialist degree.

About the Speakers

Cedric Antonio Kyles is a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in mass communication. His career spanning 30 years as an actor and comedian has solidified his status as one of the world’s premier performers on the stage, in film, and on television.

Provided by Southeast Missouri State University / https://semo.edu/news/2025/04/semo-celebrates-more-than-1500-graduates-fueling-regions-workforce.html Cedric Antonio Kyles--Cedric "The Entertainer", is a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

Currently, Cedric is starring in and is the executive producer of the CBS Television hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” hosting and serving as executive producer for “The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” serving as executive producer the dramedy “Johnson” for Bounce TV and served as executive producer and host for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2008, Cedric was awarded a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame, and in 2018, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cedric won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Neighborhood.” In addition to his professional success, he has impacted many lives through his philanthropic endeavors with the Kyles Family Foundation.

In March 2024, Cedric headlined “A Night with Cedric the Entertainer,” which raised money for SEMO’s Department of Mass Media as well as scholarships for his fraternity as part of the University’s Sesquicentennial celebration and the Transforming Lives comprehensive campaign.

Dr. Tom Holman is a professor of sport management at Southeast Missouri State University in the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology & Sport Sciences. Dr. Holman has been teaching and leading outdoor adventure education/recreation, and sport management during his 20-year tenure at SEMO.

Provided by Southeast Missouri State University / https://semo.edu/news/2025/04/semo-celebrates-more-than-1500-graduates-fueling-regions-workforce.html Dr. Tom Holman is a professor of sport management at Southeast Missouri State University in the Department of Allied Health, Kinesiology & Sport Sciences.

He holds a B.S. in biology secondary education from Asbury University, an M.S. in experiential education from Minnesota State University at Mankato and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Minnesota. He lives in Cape Girardeau with his wife and has two adult children.

As a teacher, Tom is passionate about giving students experiential learning opportunities in and out of the classroom and is affectionately known to them as “Dr. Tom.” His greatest joy as a professor is seeing his students go out into the world from SEMO and be who they are called to be.

For more information on SEMO’s spring commencement or to view the livestreams of the ceremonies, visit semo.edu/commencement.

