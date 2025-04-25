2025 TTF Projects in Cape Girardeau Bring Improvements and Traffic Changes Over Next Few Weeks

Over the next few days and weeks, Cape Girardeau residents will see multiple improvements and traffic changes as ongoing Transportation Trust Fund projects continue through the Spring and Summer of 2025.

Here are a few upcoming traffic changes to plan for:

Cape Rock Drive opens on Wednesday. April 30

Perryville, between Lexington and Cape Rock Drive, will close. Northbound closes April 30, and southbound from Lexington Ave. closes May 1.

Most of the Lexington Ave. and Perryville intersection closes soon after (about one week). Only southbound traffic from Perryville will be able to turn right, or west on Lexington. All other access will be shut down.

The Cape Rock and Perryville intersection remains open.

Work continues on Lexington between Perryville and Sherwood

On April 8, 2025, voters approved the next stage, TTF7, which includes:

Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street: (New pavement, new curb and gutter, sidewalk repair)

Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue: (Pavement repair, addition of new sidewalk on east side)

South Sprigg Street from William Street to Route 74: (New pavement, new curb and gutter, sidewalk repair)

Brennan, Nicolette / https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/infrastructure/street_maintenance City of Cape Girardeau Trust Fund Projects, completed and in progress, from 1996 to current.

A full list of upcoming projects and street repairs can be found on the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department website.

