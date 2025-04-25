© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2025 TTF Projects in Cape Girardeau Bring Improvements and Traffic Changes Over Next Few Weeks

KRCU Public Radio | By John Moore
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:45 PM CDT
The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department recently announced upcoming and ongoing Transportation Trust Fund projects.
Brennan, Nicolette
/
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/infrastructure/street_maintenance
The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department recently announced upcoming and ongoing Transportation Trust Fund projects.

Over the next few days and weeks, Cape Girardeau residents will see multiple improvements and traffic changes as ongoing Transportation Trust Fund projects continue through the Spring and Summer of 2025.

Here are a few upcoming traffic changes to plan for:

  • Cape Rock Drive opens on Wednesday. April 30
  • Perryville, between Lexington and Cape Rock Drive, will close. Northbound closes April 30, and southbound from Lexington Ave. closes May 1.
  • Most of the Lexington Ave. and Perryville intersection closes soon after (about one week). Only southbound traffic from Perryville will be able to turn right, or west on Lexington. All other access will be shut down.
  • The Cape Rock and Perryville intersection remains open.
  • Work continues on Lexington between Perryville and Sherwood

On April 8, 2025, voters approved the next stage, TTF7, which includes:

  • Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street: (New pavement, new curb and gutter, sidewalk repair)
  • Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue: (Pavement repair, addition of new sidewalk on east side)
  • South Sprigg Street from William Street to Route 74: (New pavement, new curb and gutter, sidewalk repair)
City of Cape Girardeau Trust Fund Projects, completed and in progress, from 1996 to current.
Brennan, Nicolette
/
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/infrastructure/street_maintenance
City of Cape Girardeau Trust Fund Projects, completed and in progress, from 1996 to current.

A full list of upcoming projects and street repairs can be found on the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department website.
Local News
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore