Wildfires Spread Rapidly With Dry Conditions and Strong Winds In Southern Missouri

Missouri has been hit with two rounds of disasters over the past week—destructive tornado-producing storms and now wildfires.

Even though most of the fires were contained by Thursday morning, March 20th, the Missouri Department of Conservation continues to urge caution as higher-than-normal fire-danger conditions exist across most of southern Missouri.

On Wednesday afternoon and evening, dry conditions and high winds sparked several wildfires in the southern part of the state on private land, conservation areas, and National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service lands.

Specially trained Missouri Department of Conservation firefighting teams from the region worked with the U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments to contain and suppress the wildfires.

This effort included mobilizing staff and equipment from other regions around the state to relieve staff who have been actively fighting fire for several days, including ones burning in and around the Caney Mountain Conservation Area in Ozark County and part of the Current River Conservation Area in Reynolds County.

Over the past week, more than two dozen Missouri Department of Conservation Staff in Southeast Missouri responded to five fires that consumed more than 300 acres of land across the region, reaching into the Ozarks.

Photo by MDC / Missouri Department of Conservation MDC staff worked with the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to contain and suppress a recent wildfire threatening the Ozark County town. The fire consumed some structures and a vehicle before it was contained.

These locations included a 115-acre blaze on U.S. Forest Service and private land south of Flatwoods Conservation Area in Wayne County and a fire on 110 acres of private lands northeast of Des Arc in Iron County.

Crews contained a 26-acre fire within the Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area in Genevieve County. Staff also assisted local fire departments in containing a 48-acre fire on private land in Ste Genevieve County and a 12-acre fire on private land in Reynolds County north of the Current River Conservation Area.

While these fires have been contained and extinguished, the National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for parts of Missouri.

These warnings are issued to inform the public, firefighters, and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildfire ignition and rapid spread. These include drought conditions or warm weather with very low humidity and high or erratic winds.

While some wildfires are naturally occurring, others are the result of prescribed fires that have gotten out of control, set accidentally, or are the result of arson.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, starting on March 14th, large sections of Missouri were bypassed by significant rainfall, leading to increases in coverage of abnormal dryness and moderate to severe drought.

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ / https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ Missouri Drought Monitor Map released on Tues. March 18, 2025.

Joe Jerek, with the Missouri Department of Conservation offered tips for preventing widespread wildfires.

OUTDOOR BURNING

Don’t burn during the wrong conditions. Dry grass, high temperatures, low humidity, and wind make fire nearly impossible to control. Check with local fire departments regarding burn bans that may be in place. A person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.

DRIVING OFF ROAD

Wildfires can start when dry fuel, such as grass, comes in contact with catalytic converters. Think twice before driving into and across a grassy field. Never park over tall, dry grass or piles of leaves that can touch the underside of a vehicle. When driving vehicles off-road, regularly inspect the undercarriage to ensure that fuel and brake lines are intact, and no oil leaks are apparent. Always carry an approved fire extinguisher on vehicles that are used off-road. Check for the presence of spark arresters on ATV exhausts.

MAKING A CAMPFIRE

Clear a generous zone around fire rings. Store unused firewood a good distance from a campfire. Never use gasoline, kerosene, or other flammable liquid to start a fire. Keep campfires small and controllable. Keep fire-extinguishing materials, such as a rake, shovel, and bucket of water, close. Extinguish campfires each night and before leaving camp, even if it’s just for a few moments. Learn more about camping in MDC areas at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping.

CIGARETTE BUTTS

Discarded cigarette butts can cause wildfires. Such was the probable cause of a recent wildfire at the MDC Columbia Bottom Conservation Area near Spanish Lake that burned more than 100 acres.

CALL FOR HELP

Call 911 at the first sign of a fire getting out of control.

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to stop arson by calling Operation Forest Arson at 800-392-1111. Callers will remain anonymous and rewards are possible.