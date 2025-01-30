Going Public: Flu, RSV, Norovirus Drive School Closures in Southeast Missouri

A surge in flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and norovirus cases has prompted multiple school closures in Southeast Missouri. Schools in Chaffee , Charleston , New Madrid , Scott City , and others have either shut down in-person learning or moved to virtual instruction in response.

"Flu has been a big one. We're in the middle of flu season right now and we're hitting our peak. Typically, with a normal flu season, we hit our peak in January to February," said Amber Grant, nursing supervisor for the Cape Girardeau County Health Center. "That is one of the primary ones we're seeing, but we're also seeing other respiratory illnesses such as RSV, and we're also seeing norovirus as well, which is also the stomach bug."

Norovirus, known for causing vomiting and diarrhea, is not considered a reportable illness in Missouri or nationwide, making it difficult to track exact case numbers. Meanwhile, flu and COVID-19 data for January will not be available until the month's end, though Grant said weekly numbers are increasing.

Schools Struggle to Stay Open

The decision to close schools due to illness is left up to individual districts, which must weigh student and staff absence against available resources.

"It's their own choice to decide to close or not. If they have so many students out and so many staff members out, they may feel that it's more beneficial for them to have a learn-from-home day," Grant explained. "They may not have enough subs to cover for the teachers that are out as well."

With some schools implementing Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days, closures allow schools to be cleaned while instructions can still occur to reduce further spreading of illness.

Health Department Recommendations

The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is encouraging preventative measures to curb the spread of these illnesses, including proper handwashing, respiratory etiquette, and staying home when sick.

"Making sure you're washing your hands, using appropriate respiratory etiquette, and staying home if you're sick is huge," Grant said. "Especially if you are running a fever, making sure not to use any kind of fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol or ibuprofen, giving them to your child and then sending your child to school to mask that fever. That is a good way to still spread infection."

In addition, disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as handrails and doorknobs can help prevent transmission. Schools are encouraged to take their own educational and preventive measures, though the health department provides guidance upon request.

Vaccination and Medical Care

Grant urged parents to consider flu vaccinations as a preventative step.

"Most people think of getting the flu vaccine in early months like September, October, or November, and then they think, 'Well, if I haven't gotten it by this point, do I still need it?'" Grant said. "You can still get the flu, so talking to your healthcare provider and deciding if that's a good preventative measure is an option."

The Cape Girardeau County Health Center offers flu vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while local pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart also provide vaccinations.

Grant also advised parents to monitor symptoms and seek medical attention if illnesses persist.

"If you feel like you're not getting better, after a day or two, or if it's persistent fevers, I would recommend reaching out to your healthcare provider," she said. "Just to make sure that you're covering everything that you can to reduce the severity of that illness."

While it remains unclear if school closures will be extended, the decision ultimately lies with individual districts.

For families seeking updates, Grant recommended checking with schools directly, referring to health department resources, or visiting the CDC’s website to view their influenza summary update.