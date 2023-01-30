Going Public: 16th Annual Polar Plunge Set for February 4

Special Olympics Missouri will host their annual Polar Plunge fundraising event on February 4.

This “unbearable” event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you plunge into frigid winter waters. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Missouri which works to provide year-round sports and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The 2023 Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge will take place from 2 p.m. on February 4 at Cape County Park North.

KRCU spoke with Plunge Director Penny Williams to learn more.