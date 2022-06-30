Some Businesses In Downtown Cape Girardeau Will Get A Fresh Look After 'Old Town Cape' Grant

Old Town Cape has secured funding to provide assistance for refreshing the storefronts in Historic Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Interested businesses had to submit a proposal and describe their plans to freshen the street-facing storefronts, and provide matching funds of $1,500 to receive the grant.

Assistant Director of Old Town Cape, Andrea Hamm, discussed how the grant would be used. “We had opened this up to business and property owners within the Old Town Cape District and we allowed them to present projects to us as an application in ways to improve their facade. So the projects must be public-facing but we really left it open to anything that they wanted to do to improve... ...We have a lot of applications for projects like new awnings, new lighting, new paints on the building, and new signage”

The recipients of this grant are Cape Family Medical Clinic, Eden Spa & Salon, Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, The Forge, Mississippi Mutts, Spectrum Record Lounge, Tabor Commercial Real Estate, The Corner Grocery Store, and, Yoga Healing Arts Studio.

