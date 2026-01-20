Late Week Winter Storm System Headed for Southeast Missouri Predicted to Bring Significant Precipitation, More Bitter Cold

Over the past few weeks, Southeast Missouri has mostly been spared from the heaviest winter weather precipitation, which has hit the rest of the nation.

Beginning Wednesday, January 21st, that will change. Light wintry precipitation is possible early Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing shortly after precipitation begins, but isolated slick spots are at least possible.

Later in the week, there is a risk for impactful snow, especially over the southern half of the quad-state area.

NWS/Paducah, KY / NOAA A winter storm may track close enough to the area this weekend to produce impactful accumulations. The probability of at least moderate impacts from snow has increased modestly from 12 hours ago and remains highest along the KY/TN and MO/AR border.

Justin Gibbs, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, says they are monitoring a potential winter storm for the weekend.

"We still have several days to watch it and let the forecast picture develop, but the odds of at least a few inches of snow continues to increase, especially over western Kentucky and southern parts of southeast Missouri", said Gibbs.

He said higher amounts are possible to the east and south, which may lead to significant travel impacts.

Along with significant accumulation comes a blast of cold air, dropping wind chills to below zero by the weekend.

By Saturday, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff's highs will only reach the mid-teens, with lows sinking into the upper single digits. Wind chills will reach dangerous temperatures near 10 below zero by Saturday night.

NWS/Paducah, KY / NOAA A polar air mass sweeps in on Friday. Wind chill values will drop below zero at times both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures likely remaining below zero until Tuesday.

More updates will be provided as the winter storm system approaches, adding to the confidence in the forecast for the region.

Find up-to-date forecasts and conditions on KRCU's website by searching 'local weather forecast'.

