Jackson's Wastewater Treatment Plant Due For Upgrade: Issue on Aug. 2nd Ballot

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Seabaugh
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
A voter casts a ballot.
Eva Bee
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images
On August 2nd, Jackson residents will vote to either approve or deny the equipment replacement

The city of Jackson may well get its sewer treatment equipment replaced. The 33-year-old infrastructure is claimed to need urgent replacement. If the equipment fails, it would cost Jackson more money to repair, than it would to replace the aging system and components.

To pay for this replacement, the borrowed money would be paid with a 10% rate increase in 2023, which equals an average of $3.15 per month per household. This revenue bond or loan is considered to be the least expensive method to pay for sewer improvements, allowing costs to be spread out over 20 years.

Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works, believes the sooner the parts are replaced, the better. He says by doing this as soon as possible, they'll be able to take their time and get the best possible equipment.

"By doing all the projects now, you get more reliable equipment and because if something fails and you have to do it under emergency circumstances, guess what happens to the price, right?"

On August 2nd, during the Primary Elections, a ballot will be included on whether voters will approve the replacement of equipment. The ballot will be asking for permission to borrow $10 million to repair, rebuild and replace aging infrastructure and expand the decades-old equipment at the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

Josh Seabaugh
Josh Seabaugh has been at Southeast since 2018. While journalism was his second major, he's found his home is truly in this field. He is a part of 'Redhawk Rhythm', Southeast's a capella group. During his downtime, he watches shows or plays games with his girlfriend, who has been his biggest supporter.
See stories by Josh Seabaugh