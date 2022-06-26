Protests Held In Cape Girardeau After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

On January 22nd, 1973, a landmark decision was made. Roe v. Wade made it so that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion. Almost 50 years later, the Supreme Court completely overturned that decision.

On June 24th, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade with a 6-3 vote. This puts the responsibility of the decision into the individual states.

After learning of this decision, Planned Parenthood held a peaceful protest at the intersection of Broadway and West End in Cape Girardeau, locally named "Freedom Corner".

Among those protesting was Leslie A. Washington, a survivor of abuse who had an abortion when she was 19. Washington believes that the decision to make the choice to have an abortion shouldn't be controlled by other people.

"It's our right to have an abortion and nobody can tell us not to have an abortion. It's our choice and our body. We're going to get some naysayers that go past us and flip us off and yell things but that's just going to fuel the fire."

Pro-choice protestors in Cape Girardeau received both praises from supporters and angry comments from those supporting the recent Supreme Court decision.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation called the "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act" on the same day.

The Act prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency. This does not include a pregnancy from incest or rape.