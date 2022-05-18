Perryville City Administrator Chosen To Join 'Leadership Missouri' Program

'Leadership Missouri' is a program focused on growing communities by enhancing the skills of emerging leaders. In May 2022, the City Administrator of Perryville was selected to join the leadership-based program.

Brent Buerck has been serving as City Administrator for over 12 years. He is also now part of 'Leadership Missouri', and for the next seven months will meet for two-day meetings, including on May 17th and 20th. The meetings themselves will take place in different locations each month. Including St Louis, Jefferson City, and Lake of the Ozarks.

Every year, 'Leadership Missouri' accepts applicants from around the state for the program. Buerck applied to participate in the program and was welcomed into the group. Buerck is looking forward to joining the program, and how it will benefit Perryville.

"I think anything we can do to portray Perryville in a positive light and to reach out and broaden and deepen relationships absolutely supports Perryville. So I talked to the mayor and I asked what he thought and he was very supportive so I applied and was selected. And I'm excited to get started"

Other participants for 'Leadership Missouri' are from every part of the state. Every year, selected participants are notified by March, and the following May, they begin attending monthly meetings. Applicants must be a resident of the state, employed by a Missouri firm, or involved in leadership activities. More information can be found on the Leadership Missouri website.

Buerck has announced city plans for Perryville which includes construction of a sewage plant, a justice center, and a fire house, as well as the development of the new technical college, Ranken.