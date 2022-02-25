© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Poplar Bluff Junior High To Replace Decades-Old Activity Center

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Seabaugh
Published February 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
Poplar Bluff Junior High

Since the 1930's, the Activity Center at Poplar Bluff Junior High has been dutifully serving the district. It has been housing the hands-on curriculum courses, shop classes, and band practice. However, the current facility will soon be demolished and the space will house the newly renovated Activity Center.

While the demolition takes place, areas for those courses and activities will be provided for those involved. Poplar Bluff Junior High Principal, Candace Warren, has reallocated space in the main building so that the courses will continue without interruption to the students.

Poplar Bluff Superintendent Scott Dill said that the original Activity Center has lived out its usefulness, but they are happy to get ready for the next half-century. He also says that the new facility will be able to house even more.

“We are going to build a structure that will have those Project Lead The Way classrooms; It will have a band room; it will have a multipurpose room that will be used for wrestling, all kinds of activities; Some storage; and a weight room, we’re moving the weight room”

Bidding on the project is currently underway and after they select a construction manager, that individual will assist with securing demolishing bids and advancing the project to completion. While no estimated finish date is currently set, Dill believes by the latest the demolition and construction will be finished by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Tags

KRCU Local Newscasts Poplar BluffPoplar Bluff Junior HighMissouri SchoolsMissouri School Boards
Josh Seabaugh
Josh Seabaugh has been at Southeast since 2018. While journalism was his second major, he's found his home is truly in this field. He is a part of 'Redhawk Rhythm', Southeast's a capella group. During his downtime, he watches shows or plays games with his girlfriend, who has been his biggest supporter.
