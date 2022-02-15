Saint Francis Healthcare System Announces Resignation of President and CEO, Dr. Maryann Reese

Late Tuesday, after years of service with Saint Francis Healthcare System, Dr. Maryann Reese has resigned from her position as President and Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement came in a press release from the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors.

In the interim, Justin Davison, current Chief Financial Officer, will serve as President of the organization.

The announcement also stated that "Reese's resignation will not disrupt any inpatient or outpatient care across the Healthcare System"—and "Saint Francis wishes Reese well in her retirement".

No further information was provided.

Reese previously served as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and then President and Chief Executive Officer with Saint Francis Healthcare System, and has been with the organization since 2015.

According to Davison's profile on Saint Francis Healthcare System's website, he joined the organization in November 2019. Before coming to SFHS, he served as the Vice President of Finance at Mercy Health in Springfield, MO, and held roles of Executive Director of Finance, Finance Leader, and Executive Director of Supply Chain at Mercy Health.

