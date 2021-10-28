Southeast Missouri State University Edges Closer To 70% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Goal As Deadline Approaches

On Wed. Oct. 27th, Southeast Missouri State University announced that it had achieved a 68% COVID-19 vaccination rate among students, faculty and staff.

To reach the 70% goal before the deadline, the campus needs 180 more people to get their first dose or submit their proof of vaccination to the University, for their Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program. As an additional incentive, Southeast Missouri State awarded cash prizes to students on Sept. 20th, Oct. 4th, and Oct. 18th.

The final student prize giveaway will be on the deadline for the program, on Mon. Nov. 1st.

Southeast Missouri State University's goal for the Covid-19 vaccination incentive program—The "Give Away/Get Away"— is to achieve a 70% vaccination rate on campus by Nov. 1, 2021.

The original campus-wide announcement made on Thurs. Aug. 26, stated if the goal is achieved-- students, faculty, and staff will enjoy a week long Thanksgiving holiday break. Classes scheduled for Nov. 22nd and 23rd will also be cancelled and offices will be closed Nov. 22nd through the 26th.



