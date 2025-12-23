© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier
Wednesdays
Hosted by Pamela Johnson
John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

A number of patriots who fought or rendered aid during the American Revolution made the decision to move to Southeast Missouri. They lived the rest of their lives here, having families, and are buried here. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is one organization that works to preserve their legacy by marking the grave sites of these men and women. In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.

Pamela Johnson
In addition to being a member of the John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Johnson retired as adjunct faculty at SEMO in May of 2022. She taught Forensic Science classes for the Chemistry Department for many years.
John Guild Chapter, NSDAR
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) was founded in 1890 to promote Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism across the United States. Since the Society's founding, more than one million women have found purpose and passion in DAR membership.
