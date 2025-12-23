Here Lies a Revolutionary War Soldier

Wednesdays

A number of patriots who fought or rendered aid during the American Revolution made the decision to move to Southeast Missouri. They lived the rest of their lives here, having families, and are buried here. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is one organization that works to preserve their legacy by marking the grave sites of these men and women. In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of our country, local members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the patriots buried in Southeast Missouri.