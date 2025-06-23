Check Out Books, Blood Pressure Cuffs at Missouri Libraries

More St. Louis County libraries are teaming up with the American Heart Association to offer blood pressure cuffs for checkout, to help people take charge of their health.

Library branches have 100 "Libraries at Heart" kits available to check out. They include a blood pressure cuff, instructions, a tracking sheet, and information on how to manage blood pressure.

Cidney Grimes, community impact manager for the Missouri Chapter of the American Heart Association, explained why they chose libraries for this potentially life-saving initiative.

"The library is a great place to meet people where they are," said Grimes. "The libraries already have the trust of the communities. They're already doing so much community-focused work, and people are already going to be there."

Grimes said the kits can be used at the library kiosk or checked out for home use. The program is supported by a corporate sponsor, Edward Jones.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and many either don't know it or have it under control.

The Heart Association also warns that unmanaged high blood pressure puts extra strain on the heart, arteries, and organs, raising the risk for health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.

Grimes emphasized that people monitoring their own blood pressure should take two readings, at least one minute apart, and ensure their posture is correct.

"Make sure you're sitting straight up in the chair," said Grimes. "Your feet are touching the ground, and you're just calm. You haven't drunk any alcohol or any beverages, anything like that, within 30 minutes of you taking the measurement."

High blood pressure doesn't affect everyone equally. About 56% of Black adults have it, compared to 48% of white adults and 39% of Hispanic adults.

The numbers are even higher for Black women, at around 58%.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.