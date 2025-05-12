American Stroke Month: AHA Raises Awareness in Missouri

May is American Stroke Month, and the American Heart Association wants Missourians to know the signs and take action.

Stroke is the sixth leading cause of death in the state, and across the U.S., nearly 800,000 people suffer from one each year. In 2021, heart disease and stroke took more lives in the U.S. than all types of cancer and chronic lung diseases combined.

Lana Wilhelm, a registered nurse and caregiver advocate, was named the 2025 Caregiver Hero by the American Stroke Association after helping her husband recover from a stroke. She shared tips on how people can manage their risk.

"If you're diabetic, making sure that you are well-managed and you're following your physician's orders," Wilhelm outlined. "High blood pressure: Are you taking your medicine? Are you watching your diet? Are you making sure that you're checking your blood pressure on a regular basis? Exercise, good nutrition."

The Heart Association said to remember the "FAST" acronym when looking for warning signs: face drooping, arm weakness, speech trouble, and "time to call 911." According to the American Stroke Association, about one in four people who survive a stroke end up having another one.

Wilhelm stressed that entire families are affected when a loved one suffers a stroke. She urged caregivers of stroke survivors to seek out support groups and other resources to help them navigate those challenges.

"Sometimes, as a caregiver, you just want to throw in the towel," Wilhelm acknowledged. "You're exhausted, you're tired, you're worried, and it's just nice to be able to talk to other men and women that get it, and can kind of help you through that whole process."

Data from the American Stroke Association shows more than 53 million Americans serve as caregivers, including those caring for stroke survivors.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.