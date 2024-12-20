MO Doctor Shares Holiday Travel Tips for a Healthy Heart

Holiday travel is in full swing and for many, so is the stress. The American Heart Association of Missouri has health tips for anyone with heart disease or other chronic health conditions.

Medical professionals emphasized holiday travel requires planning. They suggested starting with a checklist: Consult your doctor, stock up on medications and prepare any medical equipment.

Dr. Georges Chahoud, cardiologist with SSM Health and board president for the American Heart Association-Metro St. Louis, offered advice for travelers with pacemakers and similar devices.

"If they are traveling, especially on an airplane, they have to make sure that they have enough time because they have to go through a special security check, since they have those devices," Chahoud explained. "It's recommended that they don't go through the metal detector; they can be 'wanded.'"

The American Heart Association also noted flights over four hours increase blood clot risk, so wearing compression socks is recommended. Research shows 6% to 7% of travelers deal with some kind of illness during or after their trips.

In a Heart Association survey, 69% of respondents said they struggle with eating healthily during the holiday season.

Chahoud, who is regional director of the Heart Failure Clinical program at SSM Health-St. Louis and Southern Illinois, and director of Cardiology Services at SSM Health-St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, emphasized the problem can be exacerbated if you are traveling.

"They may indulge more in alcohol use, which can induce some heart problems, especially with irregular heart rhythm and A-fib," Chahoud pointed out. "Diet is quite important for patients with heart failure, especially as it pertains to those patients that don't watch the salt in their food."

He stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms of heart issues, such as chest pain or shortness of breath. Check for medical facilities available at your destination and know your health insurance coverage.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.