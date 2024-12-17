Hope for Kids Aging Out of Foster Care in Missouri

Nonprofits are offering hope for foster care kids who age out of the system without permanent family connections.

As of June, more than 11,000 children were in Missouri's foster-care system. In 2021, more than 600 aged out and by July 2023, the number dropped below 13,000, suggesting fewer are aging out.

While the numbers are encouraging, support for those who do age out remains crucial.

Jordan Otero, LEAD ambassador for the nonprofit Foster Success, now 25, entered foster care at 17. He credited three key factors for his successful transition to adulthood.

"Relationships with supportive adults who will last far beyond our time in foster care, financial resources that meet the various needs of young people while we pursue our higher education, the workforce and as we find our footing as young adults," Otero outlined. "And the third way to accomplish this is to ensure that all young people have access to a network of peers and supportive adults."

Otero pointed out many young adults struggle after leaving foster care because they are not always aware of available programs or support systems.

In Missouri, statistics revealed 18% of youths who age out of the foster-care system experience homelessness by age 19, with the number rising to 29% by age 21.

Hope Cooper, campaign manager for Journey to Success, a foster-care organization that helps advocate for foster youths and works on legislation. She believes in the great potential of young people in foster care, who only need help to succeed.

"We have to provide the support that they need, during these critical transition years, because they face a steep climb in their pathway to young adulthood," Cooper explained. "They faced a lot of adversity in their early years."

The Annie E. Casey Foundation reported each year, approximately 20,000 youths exit foster care and are left to fend for themselves.

