New Contract Brokered Between Mercy and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield

As the deadline to choose a new health plan for 2025 quickly approaches, many Missouri residents may find the choice easier through a new contract between a major healthcare system provider and a major insurance provider.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, one of the twentieth-largest U.S. health systems, Mercy, announced that a new multi-year agreement would provide Anthem members with continued access to care at all Mercy hospitals, outpatient care centers, and physician offices across Missouri.

Missouri Care, Inc., also known as Healthy Blue, has also reached an agreement for the Healthy Blue Medicaid plans. Those members will also have continued uninterrupted in-network access to Mercy doctors and care sites.

With the recent contract, both major healthcare providers in the Cape Girardeau area will now accept most Anthem insurance products as in-network.

