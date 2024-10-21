© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO Doctor Discusses Link Between Menopause, Heart Health

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:48 PM CDT
A 2021 study found that social isolation and loneliness may increase cardiovascular disease risk by 29% in post-menopausal women.
Rido - stock.adobe.com
/
233745451
Senior woman suffering from headache while sitting at table in a living room. Depressed mature woman with head in hand thinking. Stressed old lady suffering from migraine at home.

Research shows menopause can impact heart health, and the American Heart Association in Missouri is urging women to stay informed and take preventive measures during this stage of life.

Heart disease kills more women each year than breast cancer. The transition from the reproductive to non-reproductive phase usually starts in the late 40s to mid-50s, and brings changes in menstruation.

Before menopause, women produce estrogen, a hormone that may help protect the heart. As women go through menopause, their ovaries produce less estrogen.

Cardiologist Dr. Mozow Zuidema at Boone Hospital in Columbia shared some of the symptoms to look out for.

"Mood changes, sleep changes, sometimes central weight gain, in their body weight gain," said Zuidema. "So, it can lead to some either overweight characteristics or even obesity and can change their cholesterol profile."

In addition to getting regular screenings, the American Heart Association recommends regular exercise, a healthy diet and good sleep - to improve heart health before, during and after menopause.

After menopause, 25% of women may develop irregular heart rhythms known as atrial fibrillation, often linked to stressful life events.

Zuidema said another important key to staying healthy is to seek treatment early on.

"The earlier you get treatment for menopause, the better the outcomes are," said Zuidema. "Certainly, if a woman is through menopause before she starts, for example - hormone replacement therapy - then there's already some bone density loss and other characteristics."

Statistics show that just a little more than 7% of women in menopause meet physical activity guidelines, and less than 20% consistently follow a healthy diet.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Health & Science women's healthmenopause
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair