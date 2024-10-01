MO Health-Care Crisis Threatens Economic Stability

The Missouri Foundation for Health has released two reports that reveal significant obstacles Missourians face in accessing affordable health care. The first report from "Speak Up MO" covers Missourians' healthcare experiences, while the second, "Medical Debt in Missouri," focuses on policy solutions. The findings highlight disparities in access to care and the financial burden of rising healthcare costs. Alarming statistics show one in five Missourians reported being without health insurance at some point in the past year.

Samantha Bunk, health policy strategist with the Missouri Foundation for Health, warned the high cost of health care is causing further hardships for Missourians.

"When you can't afford your health care, obviously that can affect things like if you can afford your housing, your basic needs, food, paying your bills, things like that - and then when we get into talking about medical debt, which was the other report, that can always have effect in other ways as well," she explained.

22% of Missourians report struggling to secure a car loan, and one in five face difficulties when applying for an apartment or mortgage. The foundation plans to work on resolving the challenges with evidence-based policies and by working closely with communities.

The reports reveal that about two-thirds of respondents found accessing physical health care "very" or "somewhat easy." However, the findings highlight disparities across different groups, with women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities reporting more significant difficulties in receiving the care they need. Bunk noted that rural residents encounter the biggest obstacles in accessing affordable health care.

"There are obviously fewer health-care facilities, one issue having to travel longer distances -- and then when it comes to medical debts, we also reported higher rates of medical debt with our polling as well," she continued.

The foundation is set to release its next report on economic well-being and personal finances, with a follow-up on civic engagement expected later this fall.

