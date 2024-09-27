MO Doctor Shares Causes, Solutions for Postpartum 'Baby Blues'

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and a St. Louis doctor says there is hope for people experiencing postpartum depression.

One in five women experiences pregnancy-related mental-health conditions, making them some of the most common complications during and after pregnancy. It's more than just the "baby blues"; some 20% consider suicide or self-harm.

Dr. Daniel Wagner, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, said it is important for doctors to properly assess what's going on with their patients and then talk about treatment.

"Sometimes, that's an easy and simple thing, whether it's just what we call psychotherapy or talk therapy," he said. "And then sometimes, you have to use medical therapy or medication, and it works extremely well for, really, almost the majority of all the patients."

Statistics show the stigma surrounding mental health often prevents individuals from seeking help. But last summer, the Food and Drug Administration approved a postpartum depression medication in pill form, called zuranolone, which can be taken at home.

Mental health experts say the most important things to understand are that it's OK to ask for help - and it's normal to feel increased anger, sadness, or anxiety with a new baby.

Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer for population health at UnitedHealthcare, said trusted family and friends are also good resources for people struggling with postpartum depression.

"And they can help you get some chores done, and let you get some rest because the most important thing is that you recognize it early and act on it early," said O'Shea, "and maybe recognize as a sign of strength that you can say, 'Oh, I can use help - and that will be better for me, and for my baby.'"

O'Shea added that many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs that provide confidential access to behavioral health services, as well.

