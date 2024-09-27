© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO Doctor Shares Causes, Solutions for Postpartum 'Baby Blues'

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:44 AM CDT
Mental-health professionals warn that people who have experienced fertility challenges can be at increased risk for postpartum depression, as well as those who have an unwanted pregnancy or a difficult birth.
Home-stock - stock.adobe.com
/
729625454
Mental-health professionals warn that people who have experienced fertility challenges can be at increased risk for postpartum depression, as well as those who have an unwanted pregnancy or a difficult birth.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and a St. Louis doctor says there is hope for people experiencing postpartum depression.

One in five women experiences pregnancy-related mental-health conditions, making them some of the most common complications during and after pregnancy. It's more than just the "baby blues"; some 20% consider suicide or self-harm.

Dr. Daniel Wagner, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, said it is important for doctors to properly assess what's going on with their patients and then talk about treatment.

"Sometimes, that's an easy and simple thing, whether it's just what we call psychotherapy or talk therapy," he said. "And then sometimes, you have to use medical therapy or medication, and it works extremely well for, really, almost the majority of all the patients."

Statistics show the stigma surrounding mental health often prevents individuals from seeking help. But last summer, the Food and Drug Administration approved a postpartum depression medication in pill form, called zuranolone, which can be taken at home.

Mental health experts say the most important things to understand are that it's OK to ask for help - and it's normal to feel increased anger, sadness, or anxiety with a new baby.

Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer for population health at UnitedHealthcare, said trusted family and friends are also good resources for people struggling with postpartum depression.

"And they can help you get some chores done, and let you get some rest because the most important thing is that you recognize it early and act on it early," said O'Shea, "and maybe recognize as a sign of strength that you can say, 'Oh, I can use help - and that will be better for me, and for my baby.'"

O'Shea added that many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs that provide confidential access to behavioral health services, as well.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Tags
Health & Science Self-Carepost-partum depression
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair