MO Heart Association Urges Caregivers to Prioritize Self-Care

September is Self-Care Awareness Month and the American Heart Association in Missouri is urging caregivers to take some much-needed time for themselves.

Missouri has around 600,000 family caregivers, many of whom provide unpaid care to loved ones with heart disease, cardiac events and other debilitating illnesses. The emotional and physical toll can be severe, with 21% of caregivers reporting their own health has declined.

Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare and a member of the American Heart Association of St. Louis, wants caregivers to understand proper self-care is not selfish.

"It's really important that after an acute event, whenever you've had a chance to kind of catch your breath, sit down and think about exactly what they need and exactly what you need and how much you can give," Johar recommended. "That's not being selfish. That's not, not taking care of them. That's doing the right thing for both of you."

According to the American Heart Association, caregivers should have someone they can confide in about their fears and doubts, someone who can offer reassurance and emotional support.

A 2023 AARP survey showed nearly 40% of family caregivers spend more than 20 hours a week assisting their loved ones from driving to appointments to providing direct care, many while also working and raising children. Johar stressed the importance of caregivers using time off from work wisely, which includes new mothers with babies in neonatal intensive care.

"The baby's getting the best care in the hospital and there's nothing you can do to help," Johar pointed out. "Go ahead and go back to work. Save that time, go in every evening. Spend all night or as much time as you want with the baby. But save your time off, because when this baby comes home, then you're really going to need to be there."

Doctors also emphasized the critical role of regular exercise, like brisk walks, and the need for caregivers of all ages to maintain a heart-healthy diet. The habits help manage stress and boost energy levels.

