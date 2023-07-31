MO Ranks Low for Senior Food Security, Health; Steps Being Taken

The latest report ranking the status of seniors by state identifies room for improvement in Missouri, placing the state 40th overall.

Although in the middle of the pack at 25th for the number of seniors living in poverty, Missouri was 41st for the number experiencing food insecurity.

Julie Peetz, executive director of the Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging, said the $15 million the legislature approved for infrastructure to bolster the home-delivered meal program the Area Agencies administer should make a big difference.

"The places where they make the meals, they're investing in the equipment for that," Peetz explained. "They're investing in trucks to deliver the meals, and warehouses where they can store the meals and redistribute. So, it'll be a one-time investment that will have a long-term impact."

Peetz pointed out the Area Agencies on Aging are also part of a statewide coalition focused on increasing SNAP usage by eligible Missouri seniors.

In other findings, the report ranked Missouri 44th for the percentage of seniors who exercise and 41st for health outcomes overall. It also cited relatively low percentages of seniors drinking excessively and avoiding medical care due to cost.

Another positive for Missouri in the 2023 Senior Report is its Number 17 ranking for senior volunteerism, bucking the national trend. Senior volunteering declined 22% nationwide between 2019 and 2021.

Dr. Michael Stockman, market chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said volunteering benefits seniors in a number of ways.

"It can help reduce social isolation," Stockman noted. "It can give a sense of meaning and purpose, and it allows adults to learn new things that support cognitive functioning."

The Give 5 "civic matchmaking" program, which originated in Springfield, Missouri, has spread to other states. It connects retirees and soon-to-be retirees with nonprofits who can benefit from their skills.

Peetz feels optimistic about the changes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's 2023 "Master Plan on Aging" could bring. Now in the planning stage -- and one of only a few in the country -- she called it "a really historic moment for the state."

"There are about 12 different topic areas that we're looking at— housing, volunteerism, workforce, caregiving, whole-person health," Peetz outlined. "Then, developing a roadmap to make Missouri a place where everyone can age well."

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.