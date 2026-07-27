Back-To-School Brings District Pressures for Rural IL

As students get ready to head back to school, rural and small school districts in Illinois are feeling pressure to make sure kids are up-to-date with required health exams.

More than 50% of the state’s school districts are in rural communities.

David Ardrey, executive director of the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools, said rural and small school districts are often forgotten in the state’s urban-centric agenda. Ardrey pointed out that, along with preparing to welcome students back, some schools are working to consolidate physical and mental health support systems to best address area needs.

“In rural places, there's a significant shortage of clinics and hospitals, and especially over the last two to four years, there have been a lot of closures," Ardrey noted. "Schools have become a bit of a hub to find a way to support these health and mental health issues.”

Illinois requires a physical, vision and dental exam, depending on the student's grade level and extracurricular participation. The state also recently became the first in the nation to require school districts to provide universal mental health screenings for students starting in the 2027-28 school year. The mandate comes as administrators look for innovative ways to address the youth mental health crisis.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about one in five children between ages 3 and 17 has had a behavioral or mental health diagnosis.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said signs can show up differently in kids depending on age.

“For a younger child, you might see issues with behavior or outbursts or separation anxiety. Older children might have issues with stress or attention or friendships or grades,” Randall observed.

Randall stressed that establishing a long-standing relationship with a provider makes a big difference in being able to identify potential issues when they arise, but it may not always be feasible for rural families.

Under the Rural Health Transformation Program, Illinois is distributing nearly $200 million in federal funds to rural communities, with added training for healthcare support workers to address physician shortages in smaller communities.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to the Illinois News Connection fund for reporting on healthcare.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.