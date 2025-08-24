© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Discover Nature
Every week there are new marvels to look for in the outdoors, and Discover Nature highlights these attractions. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Josh Hartwig brings us the stories of river otters, luna moths, red buds, and other actors as they take center stage in nature’s theater.You can hear Discover Nature, Mondays at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Discover Nature: Garden Spiders in Missouri

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Hartwig
Published August 24, 2025 at 11:47 AM CDT
Missouri Department of Conservation.
/
KRCU
A garden spider.

Discover Nature this week with garden spiders in Missouri. It’s a shame that Little Miss Muffet was too frightened to meet the spider that sat down beside her. She would have discovered that spiders are exceptional creatures.

Black-and-yellow garden spiders are easy to find. They are common in gardens, fields, and urban backyards. A black-and-yellow garden spider is adorned with yellow-orange markings on its black body. This spider is large, with fully-grown females reaching an inch or more in length. Males resemble females but are only half as large.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about a garden spider is its beautiful web. Webs are circular and often more than two feet in diameter. Silken threads run spirally from the center of the web, where the spider weaves a zigzag band. The spider rests, head down, in the center of the web and waits for unsuspecting prey. Garden spiders eat a variety of insects, including grasshoppers and katydids.

Garden spiders are harmless and fun to watch. They are superb architects and play an important part in controlling insect populations. So, the next time you see a spider, don’t be frightened away. Instead, we recommend that you sit down beside it.

Learn more about Missouri’s garden spiders at MissouriConservation.org.
Tags
Education discover nature
Josh Hartwig
Josh Hartwig is the host of Discover Nature and a media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
See stories by Josh Hartwig
Related Content
  • Education
    Discover Nature: Ladybugs in Missouri
    Josh Hartwig
    They go by names such as the lady beetle or ladybird beetle, but you may be most familiar with one. There are more kinds of beetles than any other insect in the world. And of all the beetles, the most well-known may be the ladybug.