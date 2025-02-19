Bill would give parents control over school curriculums

Legislators on the Missouri House Education Committee debated a bill Wednesday which allows parents more control over teaching curricula in public schools.

Representative Ben Baker's (R-Neosho) bill said his bill was written to increase what he calls curriculum transparency, by giving parents the power to review or reject what's taught in public schools.

Some who testified in opposition emphasized that it may disrupt students' educational development. They also say teachers would spend more time uploading curricula onto school websites than actually implementing them. Representative Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) said the bill needs to be revised to show cooperation, rather than punishment.

“I would like to see this sort of bill be more reflective of a partnership. But the language seems very confrontational to me," Steinhoff said. "To me the way it’s worded throughout the bill makes it sound like we’re getting these districts and these teachers who haven’t been doing things right.”

The bill remains in committee after members asked for further revisions. Similar legislation has had a hearing in the Senate. It has failed to pass in previous sessions.

Copyright 2025 KBIA