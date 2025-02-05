Southeast Missouri State Announces Next University Presidential Search Finalist

Southeast Missouri State University community members have a better idea of who their next president will be.

On Wednesday, February 5, SEMO announced that Dr. Brad Hodson—currently executive vice president for Missouri Southern State University—is the sole finalist for the position to lead the over 150-year-old institution as the 19th president.

The statement was made by the Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC).

PSAC Recommendation



The PSAC has made a unanimous recommendation to the Board of Governors to invite Dr. Brad Hodson to campus as the sole finalist for the position of President of Southeast Missouri State University and to name him President Designee subject to the approval of the full Board of Governors. The PSAC believes strongly in Dr. Hodson’s ability to lead SEMO and to build on the strong foundation already in place at the University. Throughout the committee’s conversations with Dr. Hodson, he has demonstrated significant experience raising external resources, working with the Legislature, making important hiring decisions, supervising critical campus units, engaging with students, and so many other strengths that are important to the position of University President. Additionally, Dr. Hodson has also conveyed a clear understanding of the fiscal and enrollment challenges facing higher education in general, and regional comprehensive institutions in particular. The Committee is fully aligned in its recommendation and has faith that Dr. Hodson is an individual that can truly make a difference for our institution.





Open Forums and Campus Visit

The announcement also said that "in keeping with its commitment to provide the campus community to engage in the process before the ultimate decision is made by the Board of Governors, the PSAC has invited Dr. Hodson to visit SEMO on Wed. Feb. 12".

The visit on Feb. 12, 2025, will include two open forums from 9 to 10 a.m. and Noon to 1 p.m. in the Dempster Hall-Glenn Auditorium. Opportunities for him to visit with individuals inside and outside the University will also be available.