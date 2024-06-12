© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Rising interest rates prompt higher loan costs for MO students

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published June 12, 2024 at 8:54 AM CDT
From July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, Direct Subsidized Loans had a 4.99% interest rate with a maximum of $5,500, while Direct Unsubsidized Loans for undergraduates had the same interest rate and can go up to $20,500, minus any subsidized amounts received
Small Smiles_dimple - stock.adobe.com
/
354504448
From July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, Direct Subsidized Loans had a 4.99% interest rate with a maximum of $5,500, while Direct Unsubsidized Loans for undergraduates had the same interest rate and can go up to $20,500, minus any subsidized amounts received

Federal student loan interest rates have surged to their highest levels in over a decade, posing yet another challenge for Missouri students and families navigating paying for college.

Delays in the Federal Application for Student Aid application process are adding to the stress, leaving parents and students scrambling to find the best way to cover the rising costs of college.

Brian Walsh, head of advice and planning at the personal finance company SoFi, said it is essential for Missourians to make informed decisions about their loans and overall financial planning for higher ed.

"The most important thing is to review your financial aid package, build out a budget to figure out exactly what you're going to be spending across all different areas and know where to cut," Walsh outlined. "Really weigh all your different options before deciding schools."

One important decision is whether to take out loans in a parent's name or in the student's name with a parent co-signing. Walsh noted the choice is crucial, because it determines who is responsible for the debt. With rising interest rates, more families are carefully considering their options, as the costs and responsibilities can vary greatly.

Walsh is a big fan of work-study opportunities in financial aid packages, advising students to use them to reduce the amount they need to borrow. He also urged families to explore scholarships and other forms of financial aid to minimize reliance on loans. He added it is important to consider the net cost associated with staying in Missouri versus going out of state to school.

"If you're a Missouri resident and you go to a Missouri school, that'll end up being the lowest net-cost way to, you know, ultimately go to college," Walsh pointed out. "Followed by that would be private schools."

Finally, Walsh advised families to compare loan rates and terms. He emphasized many overlook the step despite its significant financial impact, stressing researching and comparing loan options can lead to better financial outcomes and lower student loan debt.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Education
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
See stories by Farah Siddiqi