SEMO to Host Eclipse Block Party for Local Community and Students

Southeast Missouri State University is preparing for the approaching total solar eclipse on April 8. For the first total eclipse since 2017, a slew of activities are planned for SEMO students, their families, and the local community to enjoy.

Associate Vice President for Student Life, Dr. Bruce Skinner is on the planning committee for the Block Party and commented on the rare eclipse event.

“By showing the many accomplishments of the University over this past year, it only seems appropriate to have the last event of the 150th be something that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many,” Skinner said.

There will be several Block Party events taking place on campus to celebrate the solar eclipse on April 8. These events will be open to SEMO students, faculty, and staff. Two NASA speakers will bring their expertise to the Academic Auditorium at 10:30 a.m. At 11:00, students will be able to experience many attractions such as SEMO’s Greek Week and the Student Organization Fair. Normal Avenue will be closed for all eclipse festivities.

Director of Recreation Services, Eric Redinger, is managing the Block Party event. He says that five food trucks will be on-site offering free samples of their products while supplies last.

“Missouri National Guard will also be in attendance, grilling hot dogs and handing out small bags of chips, all free for our attendees,” Redinger said.

There will be a special invitation for high schools to attend the Block Party event. The Office of Admissions will host a brief program, a tour of campus and lunch.

Director for SEMO’s Office of Admissions, Lenell Hahn says that over 300 high school students will be on campus for the solar eclipse.

“Most are coming to us from the St. Louis area, but we have some coming from as far as Georgia, Nebraska, Minnesota, and California,” Hahn said.

Check out SEMO’s website for more information about the solar eclipse. All the fun and games are set to begin at 11:00 AM.

This story was originally published in the March 27 - April 9 edition of the Southeast Arrow. The Southeast Arrow is a SEMO student news partner with KRCU Public Radio.

