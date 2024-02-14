Clifford Franklin Pushes Students to 'Never Lose Their Souls' at the Michael Davis Lecture

The Department of Mass Media sponsored the 28th annual Michael Davis Lecture at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Rose Theatre with guest speaker Clifford Franklin.

Franklin spoke on every aspect of the advertising world and hosted an interactive lecture, giving students and the public a chance to ask questions and speak for themselves.

Franklin talked about marketing an idea or brand while never losing yourself in the process.

He told the students about his own personal opportunities, one being early in his career. Franklin worked on a campaign with the Saint Louis Cardinals, his own hometown team. His experiences range from this campaign to speaking with Barrack Obama before his presidency.

“You take an opportunity, you push that opportunity, and you keep it rolling,” Franklin said.

Franklin expressed his love for Southeast Missouri State University.

“I have a love for the school from just visiting friends back in my day,” Franklin said.

Chair of the department and mass media professor, Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, said she holds the Michael Davis Lecture close to her heart.

“It really makes me happy to see people continue to attend the event in honor of my late classmate, Michael Davis,” Buck said.

She shared the passion she felt Clifford Franklin would bring to the table. Having someone who founded his own firm and targeted black audiences would bring a lot of wisdom and experience to those attending the lecture.

Hannah Schellman/Southeast Arrow / Hannah Schellman/Southeast Arrow Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck extends gratitude to Clifford Franklin and his fraternity brothers for their time spent pouring wisdom into students of Southeast with a check for $500.

Southeast sophomore advertising major Allie Murphree attended the Michael Davis lecture and said she left feeling inspired and motivated by Clifford Franklin.

Murphree met with Franklin at the preluding event for students in the department of Mass Media. As a student, she felt prepared for what her future may hold and took away great advice from Franklin.

“My biggest takeaway is that I can take risks on myself, and I can do great things,” Murphree said.

Sophomore health sciences major Kaia Young believes this is an important annual event at SEMO.

“He gave pointers on how to be behind the scenes and still make an impact,” Young said.

Franklin spoke on how important it is to offer your services and put yourself out there. He told them the key is never to lose themselves.

“Make people want you on their team,” Franklin said.

This story was originally published by The Southeast Arrow, a student news partner with KRCU Public Radio.

